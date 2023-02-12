Shehu Sani Reacts To Rising Cases Of Political Thuggery & Violence Ahead Of 2023 Elections

Shehu Sani, a former senator for Kaduna Central, has taken on his verified Twitter account to react to the rising political thuggery and violence in the country ahead of the 2024 elections.

despite the peace accord, signed by 18 political parties in the country, there have been rising cases of political thuggery and violence since the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) threw the gate open for political parties to go out and campaign ahead of the 2023 elections.

The outspoken Shehu Sani, who recently posted a tweet on his microblogging, Twitter, said the National Peace Committee (NPC) were nowhere to be found after the signing of the peace accord by the 18 political parties in the country.

In his statement, Shehu Sani wrote below’

“Rising Political thuggery and violence; The National Peace Committee are nowhere to be found after the signing of the peace accord.”

