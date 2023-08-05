Shehu Sani reacts to report that Diaso died because there was no blood to treat her

Following the tragic death of Dr Ovwaere Diaso at General Hospital, Odan, Lagos Island in a lift, it was reported in a news story that appeared on several news platforms yesterday that her colleagues, Lagos house officers, cried out against the system, which they believe is biassed against young doctors.

According to the article, an eyewitness said that when Diaso was brought alive to the hospital’s emergency room, there was not enough blood on hand to treat her.

On his official Twitter account this morning, former senator Shehu Sani, who formerly represented the Kaduna Central Senatorial District, responded to this by saying that it is unfortunate if the report that Diaso’s life could not be saved because there was no blood inside the General Hospital is accurate.

“I read a report in the Independent paper that the lift accident that took Dr Diaso’s life was caused by the FACT THAT THERE WAS NO BLOOD TO TREAT HER,” he remarked. It’s dreadful, sad, and unfortunate.

