Shehu Sani Reacts To Report Of Obi, ATiku And Kwankwaso Planning To Merge To Remove APC Govt

Former Kaduna Lawmaker and member of the peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Shehu Sani has reacted to report of the labour party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi, the New Nigeria Peoples Party NNPP presidential aspirant, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and the peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential aspirant, Alhaji Waziri Atiku Abubakar coming together to remove the All Progressive Congress, APC from power

According to the report which was covered by THIS DAY, the three presidential candidates are thinking of merging to form a formidable force that can win the APC Incase the Presidential Election Petition Court nullified the election and call for a rerun

Reacting to the report, the former Kaduna Lawmaker said that the three candidates reuniting is good for democracy. According to him, they are now studying geography after the earthquake

He wrote ” They are studying geography after the earthquake”

