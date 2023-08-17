Shehu Sani reacts to Reno Omokri’s response over Matawalle’s appointment as State Defence Minister

Shehu Sani, a Nigerian Activist and former Senator has reacted to the response made by Reno Omokri over the appointment of Matawalle as the Minister of State for Defence, saying “Because three Doctors failed to treat your sickness should you try a Plumber?

Reno Omokri had earlier reacted to Shehu Sani’s post concerning Matawalle’s appointment, saying “We had a former military General and Head of State as President and a retired General as Minister of Defence under Buhari, and our security worsened”.

Recall that Shehu Sani disapproved of the appointment of Matawalle as State Defence Minister, citing that the position needs a more experienced and capable expert from the Nigerian military especially a retired Army, Air Force or Naval officer.

The Ex-lawmaker also disclosed that Matawalle barely resolved the issue of banditry in Zamfara State, adding that the position will be a challenge and an opportunity for him to take out Turji, Aleru and other terrorist kingpins in his state.

