NEWS

Shehu Sani reacts to Reno Omokri’s response over Matawalle’s appointment as State Defence Minister

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 322 1 minute read

Shehu Sani, a Nigerian Activist and former Senator has reacted to the response made by Reno Omokri over the appointment of Matawalle as the Minister of State for Defence, saying “Because three Doctors failed to treat your sickness should you try a Plumber?

Reno Omokri had earlier reacted to Shehu Sani’s post concerning Matawalle’s appointment, saying “We had a former military General and Head of State as President and a retired General as Minister of Defence under Buhari, and our security worsened”.

Recall that Shehu Sani disapproved of the appointment of Matawalle as State Defence Minister, citing that the position needs a more experienced and capable expert from the Nigerian military especially a retired Army, Air Force or Naval officer.

The Ex-lawmaker also disclosed that Matawalle barely resolved the issue of banditry in Zamfara State, adding that the position will be a challenge and an opportunity for him to take out Turji, Aleru and other terrorist kingpins in his state.

Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Olisking (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 322 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Today’s Headline: Wike Capable Of Elevating FCT To New Heights – Dr. Anthony Ezekwugo; I Never Thought I’d Sit With Gowon – Goodluck Jonathan

2 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Wike Joining APC’ll Boost Our Chances In 2027-Ganduje, Tinubu Hails IBB at 82

3 mins ago

Buhari’s aide reveals the potential Minister of Petroleum Resources citing the past administrations

14 mins ago

Peter Obi Has Been And Still Is A Beacon, Attracting Individuals Who Were Drawn To Him – Akin Osuntokun

16 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button