Shehu Sani Reacts to President Bola Tinubu’s Ministerial List Presented to the Senate Today.

Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Shehu Sani has taken to social media to air his opinion, following the list of appointed ministers under the Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, that was issued to the Nigerian Senate few moments ago.

Recall that the current Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila had earlier on, presented president Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s ministerial list to the Senate, which was read by Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

And so following such list, former Kaduna state governorship candidate, Shehu Sani took to his official Twitter account to react, as he stated that president Bola Ahmed Tinubu embraced some “serpents” with known history of treachery and rewarded some “vultures” for playing the Judas.

According to Shehu Sani, appeasing a snake in a palace does not spare the king.

Shehu Sani wrote;

“The Ministerial list; the president embraced some serpents with a known history of treachery and rewarded some vultures for playing the Judas. Appeasing a snake in a palace doesn’t spare the king”.

