Shehu Sani Reacts to PA Adebanjo’s Threatening Statement on Presidential Election

Afenifere leader, PA Ayo Adebanjo has sparked controversy and received criticism from many, including Shehu Sani. The statement in question pertains to Adebanjo’s support for Peter Obi as a Presidential candidate and the threat of the breakup of the country if his preferred candidate is not elected.

Adebanjo, being a respected elder statesman, undoubtedly has the right to support the candidate of his choice. However, making a threat about the potential breakup of the country as a result of an election outcome is not acceptable. Such behavior does not promote a healthy democracy and is not in line with the ideals of a respected leader, the former senator says.

Political campaigns should focus on issues and the policies that candidates are proposing, not on threats or scare tactics. This type of behavior only serves to create division and undermines the integrity of the election process. Additionally, it is unlikely that Peter Obi, the candidate being supported by Adebanjo, would condone such a statement.

The forthcoming election should be a time for candidates to showcase their plans for the future, not a time for making threats or promoting division.

