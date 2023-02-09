Shehu Sani Reacts To Pa Adebanjo’s Claim That Nigeria May “Breakup” If Peter Obi Loses The Election.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Former senator and representative of the good people of Kaduna Central Senatorial Zone, Senator Shehu Sani, has reacted to the Leader of Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, who claimed that Nigeria might fall apart if Mr. Peter Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party, loses the upcoming presidential election.

Pa Shehu Sani stated that while Ayo Adebanjo has the right to support and advance his preferred presidential candidate, it is impolite of him to threaten the dissolution of Nigeria if his candidate is not elected.

Senator Shehu Sani announced it in a tweet on his verified Twitter account, making it clear that he doesn’t think even his candidate will agree with him.

Pa Ayo Adebanjo, the head of the Yoruba sociocultural group Afenifere, recently declared that if Mr. Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) candidate for president, lost the election, Nigeria would fall apart. Nigerians must understand that caution is necessary in order to advance the country and that the approaching presidential election is not a matter of life or death.

