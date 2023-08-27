NEWS

Shehu Sani reacts to Martin Luther King’s Speech- “I Have a Dream”, that will be 60 years Today

Shehu Sani, a former Nigerian senator, author, and activist has reacted to Martin Luther King’s Speech “I Have a Dream”.

In one of Shehu Sani’s latest posts, he disclosed that the “I Have a Dream speech” that is 60 years old today will continue to be relevant for another 60 years to come.

“I Have a Dream” speech, is a powerful message of equality, justice, and unity that was delivered during the historic March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom on August 28, 1963.

Martin Luther King’s impassioned plea for racial harmony and an end to discrimination continues to inspire generations.

Martin Luther King’s vision of a society where individuals are judged by their character rather than their skin color remains a cornerstone of the civil rights movement.

On the 60th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s iconic speech, his words resonate across the decades, reminding us of the ongoing struggle for social justice and the importance of continued efforts to combat inequality.

