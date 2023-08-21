Shehu Sani reacts to El-Rufai’s comment declaring his love for reggae music

Former Kaduna Lawmaker and member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Shehu Sani, responded to a statement by former Kaduna governor Nasir El-Rufai. El-Rufai had expressed his fondness for reggae music. Using his official Twitter account, the former governor shared his love for both reggae music and the iconic reggae artist Bob Marley.

He described Bob Marley as one of the most skilled musicians. El-Rufai linked his affinity for reggae music to the captivating tunes of Bob Marley. However, upon making this announcement, numerous individuals shared their thoughts in the comments section.

Below is Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai’s comment

In response, Shehu Sani utilized his verified Twitter account to share his opinion. He playfully remarked that the former governor of Kaduna has now transformed into a reggae artist. This humorous comment highlighted Sani’s perspective on El-Rufai’s unexpected declaration about his musical preference.

Here us Shehu Sani’s response below

