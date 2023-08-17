Shehu Sani reacts to claims that the portfolios of the new ministers favored only the South West

Shehu Sani, a former Senator that represented Kaduna Central has reacted to the claims that the South West was given juicy positions by the Federal Government in the newly released portfolios for the ministers. Shehu Sani who reacted in a post he made on his official Twitter handle claimed that the list doesn’t favor any region of the country.

He claimed that the portfolios are more balanced and fairer than what the former President, Muhammadu Buhari did during his tenure. The former Senator noted that the issue on ground is whether the new ministers will be able to fulfill the duties allocated to them.

Hear him, “Reactions continue to trail the portfolios of the ministers. I have read where some people think that the list favored the South West. I don’t think so. The list is much more balanced and fairer than that of Buhari. The issue is more about the peg & the hole and not crude nepotism.”

