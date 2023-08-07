Shehu Sani Reacts To Alleged Report That Babtunde Fashola Is Writing PEPT Judgment For Judges

Shehu Sani, a former senator for Kaduna Central has taken to his verified Twitter page to react to an alleged report that Babatunde Fashola is drafting the judgment for the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) Judges.

It was allegedly reported that the immediate past Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola SAN, is writing Presidential Election Petition Tribunal judgment for judges.

While reacting to this alleged and unconfirmed report, the outspoken activist, Shehu Sani took to his microblogging, Twitter page, to air out his view about it.

According to the former lawmaker, he made it known in his statement by saying though they live in a nation of mysteries, magic, miracles, and myths, but its difficult to believe that the respective Justices of the Presidential election tribunal will stoop to sacrifice their honour for someone to write the Tribunal judgment for them to read like newscasters.

However, Shehu Sani concluded his statement by saying the story was either speculative or preemptive fiction.

In his tweet, Shehu Sani wrote in the screenshot photo below:

What’s your take on what Shehu Sani said? To share your thoughts, and opinions, please use the space provided below.

Naija-hub-news (

)