Shehu Sani reacts to Adamu’s resignation, claims the Buharists are now orphans

Former lawmaker Shehu Sani has mocked former President Muhammadu Buhari’s camp in the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the resignation of Abdullahi Adamu as the party’s national chairman.

According to Vanguard, Adamu, the former APC chairman, submitted his resignation on Sunday evening.

Following this development, Senator Abubakar Kyari, APC National Vice Chairman (North), took over the leadership of the party.

Adamu is said to be an ardent supporter of the former president.

It was alleged that Adamu opposed President Bola Tinubu before the primaries and even after he became the party’s candidate.

On Monday, after the confirmation of Adamu’s resignation, Sani made a veiled comment his verified Twitter account mocking Buhari’s supporters in the APC.

“The Buharists are now orphans, they have been purged from their party,” he wrote.

It was also revealed that the party’s National Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore, was reportedly prevented from entering the party’s secretariat and his parking space was taken by his deputy.

Source: Vanguard

