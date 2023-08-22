NEWS

Shehu Sani reacts to a video clip of dangerous missiles allegedly owned by terrorists in Niger State

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 316 1 minute read

The Kaduna born human rights activist, socio-political critic, public commentator and former lawmaker who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial District at the upper chamber of the National Assembly, Senator Shehu Sani has reacted to a video clip allegedly to be owned by terrorists in Niger state, Nigeria.

Senator Sani took to his official Twitter handle to make this known.

He said, he watched a video clip of dangerous weapons and missiles allegedly owned by terrorists in Niger state.

“I watched a video clip of dangerous weapons and missiles allegedly owned by terrorists in the vast hinterland of Niger state.” Said, Senator Sani.

Sani said further that, how those weapons got into the country is a question that needs to be answered.

“How those weapons got into the country is a question that need answers.” Sani said.

Senator Sani added that, the war against terrorism should be our top most priority.

“The war against terrorism should be our top most priority.” Sani added.

Ijoyemedia. (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 316 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Today’s Headlines: Obi, Otti, Abure, Others Storm Imo for Achonu’s Campaign Flag Off; African Union Suspends Niger Over Military Coup

3 mins ago

Transfer news: 3 done deals you might have missed today

5 mins ago

‘El-Rufai’s Demolition When He Was FCT Minister Wouldn’t Have Been Done Without OBJ’s Backup’ -Aide

15 mins ago

If PDP Has Approved Its Members Joining The Government, Then It Has No Business In Court- Shehu Sani

28 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button