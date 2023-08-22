Shehu Sani reacts to a video clip of dangerous missiles allegedly owned by terrorists in Niger State

The Kaduna born human rights activist, socio-political critic, public commentator and former lawmaker who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial District at the upper chamber of the National Assembly, Senator Shehu Sani has reacted to a video clip allegedly to be owned by terrorists in Niger state, Nigeria.

Senator Sani took to his official Twitter handle to make this known.

He said, he watched a video clip of dangerous weapons and missiles allegedly owned by terrorists in Niger state.

Sani said further that, how those weapons got into the country is a question that needs to be answered.

Senator Sani added that, the war against terrorism should be our top most priority.

