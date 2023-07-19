Shehu Sani reacts following increase in pump price from 515 to 617 per litre

Nigerians have been informed about the increase in the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol, from N515 to N617 per litre. This surge in price has sparked various reactions from the public, including former Kaduna State Governorship candidate, Shehu Sani, who took to his official Twitter page to express his concerns.

Shehu Sani pointed out that the price increase is a direct result of the fact that petroleum products are now being imported into the country using foreign currency, specifically the dollar. Consequently, any rise in the exchange rate will have a corresponding impact on the cost of petrol, as there is no longer a fuel subsidy in place.

In his tweet, the ex-lawmaker emphasized that the removal of the fuel subsidy and the dependence on foreign currency for petroleum imports have led to the current energy and economic reality in Nigeria. He expressed his worries about the situation and suggested that Nigerians may have to endure this scenario until substantial changes are implemented.

In his words; “Petroleum is imported with foreign currency. If the value of the foreign currency goes up, especially now with the removal of subsidy. This is the energy and economic reality. we have to live with until manna comes or miracle happens”.

Sani’s concerns resonate with many citizens who are already grappling with the challenges posed by the increased petrol prices. The rising cost of fuel has far-reaching implications, affecting transportation, cost of living, and various sectors of the economy.

The removal of fuel subsidy has been a contentious issue in Nigeria, with proponents arguing that it promotes transparency and efficiency in the energy sector, while critics contend that it places a burden on the average citizens, who often bear the brunt of the resultant price hikes.

As the situation unfolds, it remains to be seen how the government and relevant authorities will respond to the public’s outcry and what measures, if any, will be taken to allete the impact of the increased petrol prices on the populace.

In the meantime, Nigerians are left to cope with the reality of higher fuel prices and their cascading effects on everyday life. For now, it seems they will have to adapt to the prevailing circumstances, hoping for positive changes in the energy and economic sectors or unforeseen developments that could allete the burden on their wallets.

