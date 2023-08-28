Shehu Sani Reacts As Umahi Insists He Is Still A Senator, Despite Tinubu’s Ministerial Appointment

Shehu Sani, a prominent socio-political activist, has responded to Minister of Works, Dave Umahi’s recent clarification regarding his position as a senator despite his appointment as Minister by President Bola Tinubu.

Umahi, during an interview with Channels TV on August 20, 2023, on the morning show ‘Sunrise Daily’, maintained that he is still a senator. He emphasized that in order to fulfill his responsibilities, President Tinubu must allocate him a budget commensurate with his role. When asked if he would need to collaborate with the National Assembly, Umahi stated that he is indeed a senator.

It should be noted that Michael Nnachi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Linus Okorie of the Labor Party have approached the Ebonyi State National and State Election Petition Tribunal, contesting Umahi’s victory in the Ebonyi South Senatorial seat. The petitioners argue that the election results should be nullified on the grounds that Umahi did not receive the majority of valid votes cast.

When questioned about his resignation from the senatorial position, Umahi clarified that he is a senator but no longer an active member of the National Assembly. In response to this, Shehu Sani took to Twitter and suggested that Umahi is simultaneously holding both positions, possibly in anticipation of a change in government.

It is worth recalling that Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labor Party have filed a case in court, challenging President Bola Tinubu’s victory in the 2023 presidential election. Sani tweeted, “Brother Umahi is holding the Senate seat with his right hand and the Ministerial seat with the left hand; just in case of a change in circumstances.

