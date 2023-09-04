Shehu Sani Reacts As Tribunal Sets Date To Deliver Judgment On 2023 Presidential Election

Shehu Sani, a former senator for Kaduna Central has taken to his his official X account, formerly known as Twitter to react as the tribunal announces date to deliver judgment on the 2023 presidential election.

Following the date set by the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) to deliver its final judgment on the case brought before him by the Presidential candidates of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi and People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, the outspoken activist, Shehu Sani took to his microblogging, Twitter page to reveal that some people are waiting for Judgment with their two hands behind their back.

According to the former lawmaker, he made it known by saying one hand holding a flower and the other hand holding a stick.

In his tweet, Shehu Sani wrote below:

“Some people are waiting for Judgment with their two hands behind their back; one hand holding a flower and the other hand holding a stick.”

