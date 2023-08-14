Shehu Sani Reacts As Tinubu’s Son, Seyi, Was Seen Roller Skating With His Security Details In Abuja

The photo which recently surfaced on social media showing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s son, Seyi Tinubu, roller skating in the street of Abuja has continued to generate mixed reactions on social media, and one of those who reacted was the former senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Shehu Sani.

In the photo which was shared by Sahara Reporters on Sunday August 13, 2023, Seyi Tinubu was seen roller skating on Abuja street, with high security power behind him. Some armed men believed to be operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) were seen behind him brandishing guns.

In a light-hearted reaction to the photo, Shehu Sani recalled that the case of the son of former president Muhammadu Buhari was riding power bike in Abuja, while President Tinubu’s son was roller skating.

In the post he made his verified Twitter handle on Monday August 14, 2023, the former lawmaker said – “Buhari’s first son was power bike and this current first son is roller skating. We are all now in a roller coaster ride.”

The comment from Shehu Sani was immediately trailed by mixed reactions from members of the public, as some took to the comments section to question the essence of the comparison that he made.

