Shehu Sani Reacts As Tinubu’s Son, Seyi, Was Seen Roller Skating With His Security Details In Abuja

Seyi Tinubu, the son of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was recently photographed rollerblading in the streets of Abuja. The photo has since received a variety of responses on social media, and Shehu Sani, a former senator from Kaduna Central Senatorial District, was one of them.

Seyi Tinubu is seen rollerblading on an Abuja street in the picture published by Sahara Reporters on Sunday, August 13, 2023. High security forces are standing behind him. Behind him, a group of armed guys holding firearms were observed. It was thought that they were DSS agents.

Shehu Sani responded to the image with humor, recalling the incident involving Muhammadu Buhari’s son riding a motor bike in Abuja.The former lawmaker tweeted on August 14, 2023, “Buhari’s first kid was a power bike, and this current first son is roller skating,” according to his verified Twitter account. We’re all on a roller coaster right now.

Different members of the public commented on Shehu Sani’s remark, and some used the comments section to debate the accuracy of the parallel he used.

