Shehu Sani Reacts As Tinubu Suspends 5% Tax On Telecom Services, Import Tax On Vehicles, Others

Shehu Sani’s reaction to the suspension of the taxes introduced during President Buhari’s tenure reflects his support for the decision and his belief that it will bring relief to individuals and businesses impacted by these taxes. By using Twitter as a platform, he leverages his influence and engages with his followers, contributing to the ongoing conversation about economic policies in Nigeria.

Former senator Shehu Sani, known for his outspokenness, has expressed his reaction to the recent suspension of taxes by President Bola Tinubu. Tinubu suspended the newly introduced Green Tax, which encompassed Excise Tax on Single-Use Plastics, including plastic containers and bottles. Additionally, President Buhari signed an Executive Order to suspend the 5% Excise Tax on telecommunication services and the escalation of Excise Duties on locally manufactured products. Shehu Sani took to his verified Twitter page to commend the decision to abolish these tax measures that were implemented during the previous Buhari administration.

In a post on Twitter, Shehu Sani acknowledged the suspension of the taxes and referred to them as “tax tyrannies” of the former President Buhari administration. By using the term “tax tyrannies,” Sani suggested that these taxes were burdensome and oppressive. His choice of words indicates his strong disapproval of the previous tax policies and his support for their abolition.

Sani’s reaction on Twitter indicates his approval of President Tinubu’s decision to suspend the taxes. He views the move as commendable, implying that it is praiseworthy and laudable. Sani likely believes that the suspension of these taxes will relieve the financial burden on the people and businesses affected by them.

The former senator’s use of social media to express his views underscores his continued activism even after leaving office. Sani is known for his vocal nature and has consistently used platforms like Twitter to share his opinions and advocate for causes he believes in. By utilizing his verified Twitter page, he ensures that his views reach a wider audience, allowing him to influence public opinion and engage in political discourse.

Ablegirl (

)