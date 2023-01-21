This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Shehu Sani Reacts As Tinubu Sleeps During Meeting With Presidential Candidates

Former Senator Shehu Sani, who previously represented Kaduna Central at the National Assembly, has offered his perspective on recent reports of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, appearing to sleep during a meeting of presidential candidates and party leaders organized by the National Peace Committee, led by General Abdulsalami Abubakar, on January 20, 2023.Source: Google

The meeting was intended to promote appropriate conduct among candidates, their parties, and other stakeholders during the upcoming campaign leading up to the elections.

Sowore, in a post shared on Twitter, alleged that Bola Tinubu slept through the meeting and did not make any contributions, with his party chairman speaking on his behalf instead.

In response to this, Shehu Sani wrote on Twitter that just because someone closes their eyes, it does not necessarily mean they are sleeping or taking a nap. He suggested that closing one’s eyes could also be for prayer or for deep contemplation, and that the former governor of Lagos State might have been engaging in the latter.

