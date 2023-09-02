NEWS

Shehu Sani Reacts As Tinubu Orders Security Agencies To Recovery Anchor Borrower’s Loan Before Sept 18

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 14 hours ago
0 327 1 minute read

Former Kaduna Lawmaker and member of the peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Shehu Sani has reacted after president Bola Ahmed Tinubu ordered security operatives to recover the anchor borrower’s loan before Sept 18

According to VANGUARD NEWSPAPER, the president made the decision after several beneficiaries of the loan refused to pay back thereby holding govt funds and restricting other citizens from enjoying the benefit

It would be recalled that the scheme was recently initiated by CBN to allow cash to be available and also aid the increase in agricultural production in the country

However, due to lack of prompt payment by some of those who have collected the fund, the president has now issued out a directive to security operatives to go after those who have refused to pay back

Shehu Sani, in a post that he shared on his verified Twitter page on Saturday, reacted to the latest decision of the president. He said anchor borrowers and the rice pyramids

Kindly read his reaction below

Bodeblogs (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 14 hours ago
0 327 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Mothers, Here Are Lace Gowns You Can Rock For Special Events

52 mins ago

There Are Pastors Who Are Praying For A Big Church & It Will Never Happen—J Suleman Reveals

1 hour ago

The Effects of Saudi Arabia’s spending spree on European football.

1 hour ago

Today’s Headlines: Tinubu: Why I Recalled All Ambassadors, I didn’t plan to become a pastor – Bishop Isaac Idahosa.

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button