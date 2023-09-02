Shehu Sani Reacts As Tinubu Orders Security Agencies To Recovery Anchor Borrower’s Loan Before Sept 18

Former Kaduna Lawmaker and member of the peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Shehu Sani has reacted after president Bola Ahmed Tinubu ordered security operatives to recover the anchor borrower’s loan before Sept 18

According to VANGUARD NEWSPAPER, the president made the decision after several beneficiaries of the loan refused to pay back thereby holding govt funds and restricting other citizens from enjoying the benefit

It would be recalled that the scheme was recently initiated by CBN to allow cash to be available and also aid the increase in agricultural production in the country

However, due to lack of prompt payment by some of those who have collected the fund, the president has now issued out a directive to security operatives to go after those who have refused to pay back

Shehu Sani, in a post that he shared on his verified Twitter page on Saturday, reacted to the latest decision of the president. He said anchor borrowers and the rice pyramids

Kindly read his reaction below

Bodeblogs (

)