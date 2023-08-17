Shehu Sani reacts as Tinubu makes former Jigawa governor, Muhammed Badaru as the Defence Minister

The Nigerian president, Chief Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is credited with revealing the portfolios of his ministers on Wednesday, as stated by information that was published online by the Punch newspaper this evening. The position of Defense Minister was assigned to Mohammed Badaru.

Reportedly missing from the list obtained by the Punch correspondent in Abuja was Stella Okotete, a ministerial candidate from Taraba state; Nasir El-rufai, a former national women’s leader of the All Progressives Congress; and Danladi Abubakar. According to the sources, the Senate had delayed the confirmation of the three individuals in the past because of the regulations of safety.

In response to this event, Senator Shehu Sani, a former senator from the Kaduna Central Senatorial District, expressed his opinion on his official Twitter account that the Minister of Defense ought to be a retired military officer rather than a civilian. He said this as a response to the fact that the current Minister of Defense is a civilian.

He continued by stating that the selection process for the job of Minister of Defense should not be based on party affiliation. He said, “Given the security issues our nation faces, I believed the Defense Minister should be a former military commander with expertise and a proven track record of success.” He was referring to the position of the defense minister. Especially in light of the current climate, that stance shouldn’t be solely political.

