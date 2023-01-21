This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Shehu Sani Reacts As Tinubu Falls Asleep During Peace Committee Meeting In Abuja

Shehu Sani, a former senator for Kaduna Central, has taken on his verified Twitter account to react as the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC, falls asleep during Peace Committee meeting in Abuja.

It was reported on Friday that the National Peace Committee met with some presidential candidates and other stakeholders on breaches to the Peace Accord signed in 2022.

It was gathered from the report that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, fell asleep during the meeting.

While reacting to this report, the outspoken activist, Shehu Sani, recently posted a tweet on the microblogging website Twitter to say when someone closes his eyes that it was not just for sleeping or napping.

Shehu Sani added that it might be for prayers or philosophical thinking. However, Shehu Sani concluded his statement by saying the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu may be doing the latter.

In his tweet, Shehu Sani wrote below:

“When someone close his eyes it’s not just for sleeping or napping. It might be for prayers or philosophical thinking. Asiwaju may be doing the latter.”

What’s your take on what Shehu Sani said? Do you think Shehu Sani was right? To share your thoughts, and opinions, please use the space provided below.

Content created and supplied by: Naija-hub-news (via 50minds

News )

#Shehu #Sani #Reacts #Tinubu #Falls #Asleep #Peace #Committee #Meeting #AbujaShehu Sani Reacts As Tinubu Falls Asleep During Peace Committee Meeting In Abuja Publish on 2023-01-21 15:17:10