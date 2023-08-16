NEWS

Shehu Sani Reacts As Tinubu Allegedly Bars Ex-Niger Delta Militants From Visiting Aso Rock

Senator Shehu Sani, a former legislator from Kaduna and a prominent advocate for human rights, recently expressed his approval of the President’s actions through social media. This response was prompted by media reports indicating that the President had declined visits from former militants and previous agitators to the Aso Rock Villa in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

According to these reports, the President turned down requests from former insurgents in the Niger Delta region to engage in courtesy visits at the Aso Rock Villa. This decision is believed to be in response to public criticism that emerged after his meeting with Alhaji Mujahideen Asari Dokubo, the former leader of the disbanded Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta (MEND), back in June.

Senator Sani, who is affiliated with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), expressed his commendation for the President’s actions on his verified Twitter account. He underlined the importance and sensitivity of the White House, emphasizing that it should not be utilized by any militant, regardless of their current or past status, as a platform for incendiary statements. The former lawmaker also emphasized the expectation that all visitors to the Aso Rock Villa should conduct themselves with decency and respect during their visits.

