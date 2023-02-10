This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Shehu Sani Reacts As The Population Commission Pledges To Conduct Census In Sambisa

Shehu Sani, a former senator for Kaduna Central, has taken on his verified Twitter account to react as the Population Commission pledges to conduct Census in Sambisa.

It was reported that the chairman of the National Population Commission (NPC) Hon. Nasiru Isa Kwarra assured the forthcoming census will hold in Sambisa Forest despite the security challenges in the area

While reacting to this report, the outspoken Shehu Sani, recently posted a tweet on his microblogging, Twitter, saying the population commission pledged to conduct the census in Sambisa.

However, Shehu Sani added to his statement by saying it means proceeding into the forest to obtain the thumb print and capture the data of Boko and ISIS terrorists.

Concluding his statement, Shehu Sani said he hoped the NPC chair will lead his staff to there.

In his statement, Shehu Sani wrote below’

“The population commission pledged to conduct census in Sambisa; that means going into the forest to get the thumb print and capture the data of Boko and ISIS terrorists. I hope the NPC chair will lead his staff there.”

