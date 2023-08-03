Shehu Sani Reacts As Sanwo-Olu’s Wife Says Elevator Accident That Killed Doctor Was An Attack

Shehu Sani has reacted to comments made by the wife of the governor of Lagos State, Ibironke Sanwo-Olu, concerning the elevator accident that led to the death of a female doctor in a hospital in Lagos State.

As reported by Sahara Reporters, the wife of the governor declared that an arrow had been fired into the health family.

You would recall that a Doctor Vware Diaso reportedly fell to her death due to a faulty elevator in the General Hospital, Odan, Lagos State. This accident drew condemnation from Nigerians on social media, as it was alleged that although the elevator had been faulty for three years, the management of the hospital took no concrete action to fix it, as reported by Premium Times.

Reacting to this, Shehu Sani asked how an elevator accident could suddenly become a spiritual attack.

Responding to his question, a Nigerian declared that it was the nature of the average Nigerian to believe in a spiritual attack for every death, no matter the age or circumstance surrounding the demise of the person. Another called the words of the governor’s wife an insult to the Nigerians and the family of the girl.

