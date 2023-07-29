Shehu Sani Reacts as Russia’s President, Vladimir Putin Forgives Africa’s $23 Billion Debt.

Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Shehu Sani has taken to social media to applaud the current president of Russia, Vladimir Putin following his decision to write off the 23 billion dollars that Africa is owing his country.

Recall that President Vladimir Putin had during his speech at the plenary session of the ongoing second Russia-Africa Summit 20238, announced that the Russian government has forgiven Africa’s $23 billion debt.

According to Vladimir Putin, Moscow will also allocate an additional $90 million for such purposes and they are also advocating for the expansion of representation of African countries in the UN Security Council and other UN Structures.

And so following such announcement by President Vladimir Putin, former Kaduna state governorship candidate, Shehu Sani took to his official Twitter account to react, as he stated that Russia’s forgiveness of Africa’s $23b debt is commendable, adding that it is difficult for the West to carry out such move.

Speaking further, Shehu Sani noted that although Russia is a true friend of Africa in the past and present, Africa should remain categorically opposed to the invasion and annexation of parts of Ukraine by Russia.

Here is Shehu Sani’s post below;

