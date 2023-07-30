NEWS

Shehu Sani Reacts as Russia’s President, Vladimir Putin Forgives Africa’s $23 Billion Debt

Shehu Sani, leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has resorted to social media to praise Vladimir Putin, the current president of Russia, for cancelling Africa’s debt to Russia of $23 billion.

Keep in mind that Russia’s $23 billion debt to Africa was erased when President Vladimir Putin revealed it during his speech at the plenary session of the ongoing second Russia-Africa Summit 20238.

Vladimir Putin has said that Moscow will provide an additional $90 million for such initiatives, and Russia is actively lobbying for more African representation on the UN Security Council and other UN bodies.

Following President Putin’s announcement, former Kaduna state gubernatorial candidate Shehu Sani responded on Twitter, saying that Russia’s forgiveness of Africa’s $23 billion debt is commendable but that it is difficult for the West to carry out.

Shehu Sani went on to say that Africa should stay adamantly opposed to Russia’s invasion and annexation of sections of Ukraine despite Russia being a great friend of Africa in the past and the present.

The following is a message from Shehu Sani:

Adigunlisky (
)

