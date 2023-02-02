NEWS

Shehu Sani Reacts As Rivers State Govt Revokes Approval Of Venue For Atiku’s Campaign In The State

Former Nigerian Federal lawmaker, senator Shehu Sani has reacted after Rivers state government, revoked the approval they gave to the presidential campaign council of the Peoples Democratic Party to make use of a stadium in the state for Atiku’s campaign rally.

According to Daily Post, the approval was revoked due to the alleged plot by Atiku’s campaign to share the venue with a faction of the All Progressives Congress loyal to Tonye Cole, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the state.

The Rivers state government claimed that APC activities have always been marred by violence so, they can’t afford to release the stadium due to fear of damage.

But while reacting over this latest development, senator Shehu Sani in a post released on Twitter, described it as an unfortunate act while reminding the Rivers state government that power is transient.

“The River State revocation of the approval earlier granted for Atiku Abubakar Presidential rally in Port Harcourt is unfortunate. The limitation of power is that it’s transient.” He wrote.

