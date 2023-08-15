NEWS

Shehu Sani Reacts As President Tinubu Reportedly Bars Niger Delta Ex-Agitators From Aso Rock

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 324 1 minute read

Shehu Sani, a former senator for Kaduna Central has taken to his verified Twitter page to react as President Tinubu reportedly bars Niger Delta ex-agitators from Aso Rock. 

It was reported that there were strong indications that President Tinubu, has barred all the former Niger Delta militant leaders from visiting him at the presidential villa, Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It was gathered from the report that this development came due to Asari Dokubo’s utterances, asserting that he has President Tinubu’s backing and because he constantly shows off gun-wielding youths for no reason.

While reacting to this report, the outspoken activist, Shehu Sani took to his microblogging, Twitter page, to air out his view. 

According to Shehu Sani, he made it known in his statement by saying the Seat of power is too important and sensitive for any active orex-militantt to use for spewing hateful or inciting rhetoric.

However, Shehu concluded his statement by saying there is a need for discipline, decency, and decorum when in the nation’s temple of power.

In his tweet, Shehu Sani wrote in the screenshot below:

What’s your take on what Shehu Sani said? To share your thoughts, and opinions, please use the space provided below. 

Naija-hub-news (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 324 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Fashionable And Stunning Casual Outfits Styles For Chubby Ladies

11 mins ago

US Allegedly Obstructed Nigerian Efforts to Gather Evidence Against Tinubu, Claims Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo

19 mins ago

Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani Extends Condolences Following Zaria Central Mosque Collapse

21 mins ago

Coup: Nigeria Should Remove All Sanctions Forced on People of Niger – Northern Elders Tell Tinubu

32 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button