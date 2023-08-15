Shehu Sani Reacts As President Tinubu Reportedly Bars Niger Delta Ex-Agitators From Aso Rock

Shehu Sani, a former senator for Kaduna Central has taken to his verified Twitter page to react as President Tinubu reportedly bars Niger Delta ex-agitators from Aso Rock.

It was reported that there were strong indications that President Tinubu, has barred all the former Niger Delta militant leaders from visiting him at the presidential villa, Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It was gathered from the report that this development came due to Asari Dokubo’s utterances, asserting that he has President Tinubu’s backing and because he constantly shows off gun-wielding youths for no reason.

While reacting to this report, the outspoken activist, Shehu Sani took to his microblogging, Twitter page, to air out his view.

According to Shehu Sani, he made it known in his statement by saying the Seat of power is too important and sensitive for any active orex-militantt to use for spewing hateful or inciting rhetoric.

However, Shehu concluded his statement by saying there is a need for discipline, decency, and decorum when in the nation’s temple of power.

In his tweet, Shehu Sani wrote in the screenshot below:

