Shehu Sani Reacts As President Tinubu Orders Security Agencies To Recover Anchor Borrowers Loans

Shehu Sani, a former senator for Kaduna Central has taken to his his official X account, formerly known as Twitter to react as President Tinubu orders security agencies to recover anchor borrowers loans.

Worried by enormous chunk of the money yet to be repaid by beneficiaries of the Anchor Borrowers Loan Programme initiated by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), it was reported that President Bola Tinubu has instructed security agencies to go after the debtors and defaulters.

The outspoken activist, Shehu Sani took to his microblogging, Twitter page to say when people go to their villages, they will see peasant farmers using their feet to plant seeds.

According to the former lawmaker, he made it known that the peasant farmers in their villages also dressed their ridges with hoes.

However, Shehu Sani concluded his statement by saying then people will begin to hear the tales of billions shared in their names.

In his tweet, Shehu Sani wrote below:

“When you go to our villages, you will see peasant farmers using their feet to plant seeds and dressing their ridges with hoes; then you will hear the tales of Billions shared in their names.”

What’s your take on what Shehu Sani said? To share your thoughts, and opinions, please use the space provided below.

Naija-hub-news (

)