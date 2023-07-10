Shehu Sani Reacts As President Tinubu Emerges ECOWAS Chairman

Shehu Sani, a former senator for Kaduna Central has taken to his verified Twitter page to react after President Tinubu emerges as ECOWAS chairman.

It was reported that President Bola Tinubu has emerged as the new Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

It was gathered from the report that President Tinubu succeeds President Umaro Embalo of Guinea Bissau as ECOWAS chair.

Tinubu’s emergence was announced at the 63rd Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS.

While reacting to the development, the outspoken activist, Shehu Sani took to his microblogging, Twitter page, saying President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was now the chairman of the ECOWAS.

According to Shehu Sani, he made it known that ECOWAS protocol demanded that Nigeria should open its borders for the free flow of people and goods.

However, Shehu Sani concluded his statement by saying they will watch and see what President Tinubu will do with the country’s locked land borders.

In his tweet, Shehu Sani wrote below:

“Nigeria’s President is ECOWAS Chairman and ECOWAS Protocol demands that we should open our borders for free movement of people and goods. We shall see what the Chairman will do with Nigeria’s closed land borders.”

