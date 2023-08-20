Shehu Sani reacts as President Alassane Ouattara says he will send troops to Niger Republic

According to a news that was published by the Channels Television Online few days ago, it was reported that amid the intervention efforts to reverse the military coup that saw Niger Republic president, Mohamed Bazoum, ousted two weeks ago, the President of Côte d’Ivoire, Alassane Ouattara, affirmed that the conciliatory moves were an ECOWAS affair as opposed to a matter between Nigeria and Niger Republic.

President Ouattara said this last Thursday, on the sidelines of an extraordinary summit by the Economic Community of West African States in Abuja, as he claimed that the ECOWAS cannot accept this development, and he was ready to deploy his country’s military men to restore order in Niger Republic.

However, while Senator Shehu Sani, who happens to be the former senator representing the Kaduna Central Senatorial District, was reacting to this on his official Twitter handle this evening, he said that the Ivory Coast president, who is in support of the military invasion of Niger Republic, did not do anything when the government of his neighbouring country, Burkina Faso, was hijacked by a military ruler.

He said, “Ivory Coast President said he is ready to send troops for war with Niger Republic:When the military took over power in their neighbouring Burkina Faso he forgot to send troops to fight them.”

Moses21 (

)