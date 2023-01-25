Shehu Sani Reacts As Obasanjo Scores A Hattrick During Friendly Football Match At His Alma Mater

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A few hours ago, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain and former Kaduna Lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani took to social media to share pictures of former military and civilian Head of State, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo taking part in a friendly football match at his alma mater, Baptist Boys High School (BBHS) in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

For those who are not aware, on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, Obasanjo not only captained a football team comprising of members of the Baptist Boys High School alumni against some teachers during the school’s 100th anniversary but reports also indicate that the former president grabbed a hattrick in the historic match.

Taking to his verified Twitter handle to react, Sani, who once represented Kaduna Central Senatorial District at the 8th National Assembly, congratulated Obasanjo for the feat.

He wrote; “After scoring the Ethiopian Tigray peace goal, Former President Obasanjo scored another goal at the reunion of the Baptist Boys High School. Congratulations.”

