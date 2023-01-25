NEWS

Shehu Sani Reacts As Obasanjo Scores A Hattrick During Friendly Football Match At His Alma Mater

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 4 hours ago
0 345 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A few hours ago, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain and former Kaduna Lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani took to social media to share pictures of former military and civilian Head of State, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo taking part in a friendly football match at his alma mater, Baptist Boys High School (BBHS) in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

For those who are not aware, on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, Obasanjo not only captained a football team comprising of members of the Baptist Boys High School alumni against some teachers during the school’s 100th anniversary but reports also indicate that the former president grabbed a hattrick in the historic match.

Taking to his verified Twitter handle to react, Sani, who once represented Kaduna Central Senatorial District at the 8th National Assembly, congratulated Obasanjo for the feat.

He wrote; “After scoring the Ethiopian Tigray peace goal, Former President Obasanjo scored another goal at the reunion of the Baptist Boys High School. Congratulations.”

SOURCE: TWITTER.

FranklySpeaking123 (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 4 hours ago
0 345 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

APC: Why I am Happy That Power Outage Stopped Buhari & Tinubu’s Speeches in Bauchi -Chris Nwandu

4 mins ago

Keyamo Reacts As Dino Melaye Falls On Stage To Mock Tinubu At The PDP Rally In Delta State

5 mins ago

A VP Candidate Laughs As A Clown Falls On Stage To Mock A Candidate, Its Height Of Imbecility-Keyamo

11 mins ago

2023 Election Is A Contest Between Nigerians & Parties That Have Arrested Nigeria’s Progress- Oby

11 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button