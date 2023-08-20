Shehu Sani Reacts As Niger Military Leader, General Tchiani Proposes 3-Year Transition Plan

A few minutes ago, civil rights activist, and former Kaduna lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani took to social media to calculate the number of years the current military junta is proposing to stay in power as part of its transition back to democratic rule.

According to a report by the Premium Times on Sunday, August 20, the military leader of the Niger Republic, General Abdourahmane Tchiani, during a broadcast, announced that his regime is proposing a transition period of three years within which it would put measures in place for the country to return back to civilian rule.

Taking to his verified Twitter handle to react, Senator Sani, who represented Kaduna Central Republic at the 8th National Assembly, stated that General Tchiani’s military junta is proposing to ‘enjoy’ power and run the affairs of the Niger Republic until the year 2026. The former lawmaker went on to express surprise at the proposal.

