Shehu Sani Reacts As Niger Military Leader, General Tchiani, Proposes 3-Year Transition Plan

Senator Shehu Sani, a human rights activist and former congressman from Kaduna, recently turned to social media to estimate how long the present military junta plans to remain in power before returning control to the people.

On Sunday, August 20, the Premium Times reported that General Abdourahmane Tchiani, the military leader of the Niger Republic, had proposed a three-year transition period during which his regime would put measures in place for the country to return to civilian rule.

Senator Sani, who represented the Kaduna Central Republic in the 8th National Assembly, responded on his verified Twitter account, saying that General Tchiani’s military junta is seeking to ‘enjoy’ power and govern the affairs of the Niger Republic until 2026. The ex-lawmaker continued by saying he was surprised by the suggestion.

