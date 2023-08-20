Shehu Sani Reacts As Niger Military Leader, General Tchiani Proposes 3-Year Transition Plan

On Sunday, August 20th, 2023, Nigerian military leader General Abdourahmane Tchiani proposed a 3-year transition plan before restoring civilian rule in Niger. This announcement was made during a broadcast by the general.

Upon hearing this news, Nigerian civil rights activist and former Senator Shehu Sani took to Twitter to react. He calculated that General Tchiani’s military junta plans to remain in power until 2026 based on the proposed 3-year transition timeline.

Senator Sani expressed surprise at the length of the proposed transition period. In a tweet, he stated that General Tchiani’s regime is planning to “enjoy” power and run Niger’s affairs until 2026.

The Premium Times report that Sani was responding to outlined General Tchiani’s announcement of measures that would be instituted during the 3-year transition period before democratic elections are held.

Shehu Sani previously served as Senator representing Kaduna Central in Nigeria’s 8th National Assembly. He is known for his activism and criticism of authoritarian regimes.

Sani’s tweet and criticism have drawn attention to General Tchiani’s announcement, which some view as an attempt by the junta to hold on to power in Niger rather than quickly restore civilian democratic rule.

