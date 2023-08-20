Shehu Sani Reacts As Niger Military Leader, General Tchiani Proposes 3-Year Transition Plan

NEWS

Just a short while ago, Senator Shehu Sani, a former legislator from Kaduna and a civil rights advocate, used social media to analyze the duration for which the current military junta intends to remain in control as part of its transition towards reinstating democratic governance.

As reported by Premium Times on Sunday, August 20, General Abdourahmane Tchiani, the military leader of Niger Republic, declared a broadcast that his administration is putting forth a three-year timeframe for the transition period. During this time, measures would be implemented to pave the way for the country’s return to civilian rule.

Sharing his thoughts on his official Twitter account, Senator Sani, who represented Kaduna Central in the 8th National Assembly, commented that General Tchiani’s military junta is aiming to hold onto power and oversee the governance of Niger Republic until the year 2026. The former lawmaker also conveyed his astonishment at this proposal.

