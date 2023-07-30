Shehu Sani Reacts As Military Junta Warns ECOWAS Not To Send Army Troops To Niger Republic

Amid the ongoing global outrage that has greeted the military coup in Niger Republic, civil rights activist, and former Kaduna lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has urged leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) not to take the warning issued by the coupists for granted.

According to a report by Premium Times on Sunday, July 30, the General Tchiani-led military junta has warned ECOWAS leaders who are scheduled to have an emergency meeting with Bola Tinubu in Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory, not to interfere by sending armed troops to Niger Republic in an attempt to restore deposed President, Mohammed Bazoumi back to power.

Taking to his verified Twitter handle to react, Sani, who represented Kaduna Central at the 8th National Assembly, urged the ECOWAS to immediately dismiss any plan to send armed troops into Niger Republic.

He wrote; “The ECOWAS is scheduled to hold an emergency meeting today in Abuja over the Niger coup. The Niger military coupist has warned ECOWAS against any military intervention. Military intervention should be ruled out immediately.”

