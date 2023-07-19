Shehu Sani Reacts As Man Suffers Temporal Blindness While Attempting To Break Guinness World Record

A few minutes ago, civil rights activist, and former Kaduna Lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani took to social media to urge the Guinness Book of World Records to assess the health conditions of Nigerian contestants after a man, Tembu Ebere, was reported to have gone blind temporarily while attempting to break a record for crying.

In a report published by Sahara Reporters on Tuesday, July 18, Ebere went temporarily blind after forcing himself to cry for seven days in the bid to set a 100-hour Guinness World Record for the longest time spent crying by an individual.

Taking to his verified Twitter handle to react, Sani, who represented Kaduna Central Constituency at the 8th National Assembly, urged the international organization to begin demanding for the medical record of potential contestants in the bid to avert any future mishaps, especially considering the level of pressure and stress that these participants often subject themselves to.

You can read the whole of his tweet below:

