Shehu Sani Reacts As Man Suffers Temporal Blindness While Attempting To Break Guinness World Record

Recently, civil rights advocate and former Kaduna lawmaker Senator Shehu Sani called on the Guinness Book of World Records to examine the health of Nigerian competitors after Tembu Ebere was said to have temporarily lost his sight while attempting to set a record for crying.

Ebere forced himself to cry for seven days in an effort to break the record for the longest period of time spent sobbing by an individual, according to a report from Sahara Reporters on Tuesday, July 18. After forcing himself to cry for that long, Ebere briefly lost his vision.

In response, Sani, who served as the 8th National Assembly’s representative for Kaduna Central Constituency, urged the international organisation to start requesting the medical records of prospective contestants in an effort to prevent any further mishaps, particularly given the amount of pressure and stress that these participants frequently subject themselves to.

