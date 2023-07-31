Shehu Sani Reacts as Kemi Olunloyo Says His Adopted Son That Was Found In Refuse Dump Belongs To Him

A mild drama has ensued between the controversial Journalist and the former senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sami, after the Journalist alleged that the baby that was found in a refuse dump a few months ago and adopted by the former senator belongs to him.

Shehu Sani recently visited an orphanage and took to social media to show a photo of Jordan, a son he adopted after being left in a garbage dump about six months ago.

Kemi Olunloyo, in reacting to this boy’s photo, indicated that, as an investigative Journalist, the adopted boy belongs to the former senator’s hairline and stated that he should reconcile with the mother of the baby as the senator’s baby deserves a good life and no kid should be abandoned in trash.

She stated, “I’m an investigative journalist. This is your kid’s Senator Hairline, Afro, and forehead like Rihanna. Reconcile with your baby mama now! No kid needs to be in the trash. Baby Sani deserves a good life.

However, in reacting to Kemi’s statement, the former Senator shared a photo of his lookalike American actor and asked why, as an investigative journalist, she had missed also calling the actor his father.

He stated “Sister Kemi, as an expert, how did you miss Calling American Actor Sherman Hemsley my father”.

Do you see any resemblance between them? Share your views.

