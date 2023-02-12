This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Shehu Sani Reacts As Kano State Shut Down Mall Over Refusal To Accept Old Naira Notes

Shehu Sani, a former senator for Kaduna Central, has taken on his verified Twitter account to react as the Kano state government shut down the popular supermarket over its refusal to accept old naira notes.

It was reported that the Kano state government, through the Consumer Protection Council, on Sunday, shut popular supermarket, Wellcare, over refusal to accept old naira notes.

It was gathered from the report that the order of the closure follows the refusal of the Supermarket to accept the old naira notes from customers as against the instruction of the state government.

While reacting to this report, the outspoken Shehu Sani recently posted a tweet on his microblogging, Twitter, some minutes ago said it was repressive that the Kano state government shut down a mall over the rejection of old naira notes.

In his statement, Shehu Sani wrote below’

“Kano State shutting down a Mall because of the rejection of Old Naira notes is repressive.”

What’s your take on what Shehu Sani said? Do you think Shehu Sani was right? To share your thoughts, and opinions, please use the space provided below

Content created and supplied by: Naija-hub-news (via 50minds

News )

#Shehu #Sani #Reacts #Kano #State #Shut #Mall #Refusal #Accept #Naira #NotesShehu Sani Reacts As Kano State Shut Down Mall Over Refusal To Accept Old Naira Notes Publish on 2023-02-12 21:15:15