Shehu Sani Reacts As He Shares Throwback Newspaper Report On Ex-VP Osinbajo’s Claim On Manufacturing

A few hours ago, prominent northern politician, and former Kaduna lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani took to social media to share a throwback newspaper headline capturing the moment Nigeria’s former Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo made a series of claims to citizens of the country on behalf of the the Muhammadu Buahri-led Federal Government.

In the media report, which was published by the Leadership over a year ago, Professor Osinbajo, who contested for the APC’s presidential ticket at the party’s primaries back in 2022, was quoted saying that Nigeria was set to commence manufacturing of vehicles, military weapons, aircrafts, and other hardware.

Check out a screenshot of the newspaper headline below:

Quite interestingly, in what appears to be a subtle jab aimed at the immediate past administration, Senator Sani, who is a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), stated that the former Vice President has since gone back home to ‘rest’.

Check out a screenshot of his tweet below:

