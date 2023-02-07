Shehu Sani Reacts As He Becomes The Father Of An Abandoned Baby After Visiting An Orphanage Home

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

On Tuesday, Senator Shehu Sani shared a video of his recent visit to an orphanage home and his encounter with a baby boy that was abandoned by his mother. In the video, the senator could be seen carrying the baby as he sits next to the lady in charge of the orphanage home.

Speaking with a journalist, he revealed that he was called to see the baby by the lady in charge of the Orphanage who’s identified as Grace Chinedu. He also named the child after him as he pledges to financially provide for the baby and train him in school.

He said;

“This little boy was found to have been abandoned by his mother somewhere in the streets and she (Grace Chinedu) asked me that I should come and see this little beautiful boy. And I’ve seen him and I’ve named him Jordan, and he’s going to bear Jordan Shehu and I’ve made a pledge to support him financially through his period of growth and up to his period of education.

I believe this is part of the humanitarian service and I think this is also a call that we must not take lightly parents who give birth and abandon their children. If not for the intervention of God, this beautiful boy would have died where he was thrown away.”

While sharing the video, he said that he’s become the father of the child and the lady in charge of the orphanage would be responsible for taking care of him.

