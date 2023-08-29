Shehu Sani Reacts As Finance Minister Says FG Has Ended Borrowing From Both Local & Int’l Sources

Shehu Sani, a former senator for Kaduna Central has taken to his his official X account, formerly known as Twitter to react as the Finance Minister says the Federal Government has ended borrowing.

It was reported that the Federal Government says it has no intention to borrow from any local or foreign organization with its removal of subsidy on petrol and exchange rate harmonization.

It was gathered from the report that the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Chief Wale Edun, revealed this at the end of the inaugural Federal Executive Council meeting on Monday in Abuja.

Reacting to the development, the outspoken activist, Shehu Sani took to his microblogging, Twitter page to air out his view.

According to the former lawmaker, he made it known by saying it: say it’s relieving to hear from the Finance Minister that the FG has ended borrowing from both local and international sources.

However, Shehu Sani concluded his statement by saying that now the task is how to get out of the pit of the debt left behind by the Buhari regime.

In his tweet, Shehu Sani wrote below:

