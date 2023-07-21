Shehu Sani Reacts As FG Tells Governors To Open State Social Registers For Palliative Distribution

Civil rights activist and former Kaduna lawmaker Shehu Sani has spoken out against the Tinubu administration’s plans to give cash aid to millions of poor people through states as Nigerians continue to suffer from the severe economic conditions brought on by the country’s skyrocketing price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

The National Executive Council (NEC) has decided to give cash palliatives social registries produced by state governments around the nation in order to mitigate the effects of the subsidy elimination, according to a story published by The TRIBUNE on Friday, July 21.

Sani, a leader in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), asserted in a tweet published a few hours ago on his verified Twitter account that if governors were permitted to carry out the distribution without proper oversight from the Federal Government, the funds would not be used appropriately.

He claims that some governors won’t only use the money to settle state debts; some may even choose to pay back wages and pensions that have been overdue, abandoning the same people for whom the palliatives were intended.

SOURCE: TWITTER.

