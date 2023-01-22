Shehu Sani Reacts As FG Hands Over Ahmadu Bello Stadium To Kaduna

Shehu Sani, a former senator for Kaduna Central, has taken on his verified Twitter account to react as FG hands over Ahmadu Bello Stadium to Kaduna.

It was reported that President, Major General Muhammadu buhari has approved the return of Ahmadu Bello Stadium to the Kaduna State Government and thus put the stadium in the full custody of the State.

While reacting to this report, the outspoken activist, Shehu Sani, recently posted a tweet on the microblogging website Twitter to say the Federal government was handing over stadiums to the state governments, but the Federal government doesn’t want to hand over mineral resources to the state governments.

In his tweet, Shehu Sani wrote below:

“The FG is handing over Stadiums to the state Governments but doesn’t want to hand over mineral resources to the state Governments.”

What’s your take on what Shehu Sani said? To share your thoughts, and opinions, please use the space provided below.

Content created and supplied by: Naija-hub-news (via 50minds

News )

#Shehu #Sani #Reacts #Hands #Ahmadu #Bello #Stadium #KadunaShehu Sani Reacts As FG Hands Over Ahmadu Bello Stadium To Kaduna Publish on 2023-01-22 21:04:10