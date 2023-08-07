Shehu Sani reacts as Fashola reportedly drafts judgement for presidential tribunal

Former Kaduna State Lawmaker, Shehu Sani and Abuja based Activist, Comrade Deji Adeyanju have reacted to the rumours running around that Former Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola SAN, was allegedly involved in drafting the judgement for the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) judges.

There had been allegations on social media that the former Minister and some others were drafting the judgment to be read by the tribunal judges in favour of President Bola Tinubu in the suit where Peter Obi, and Atiku Abubakar had challenged the 2023 Presidential Election results.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Shehu Sani said that it is very hard to believe that well respected Justices of Presidential Tribunal would bend so low for an ordinary person to write a tribunal judgement for them to read.

” Though we live in a country of mysteries, magic, miracles and myths, it’ s hard to believe that the respective Justices of the Presidential election tribunal will stoop to sacrifice their honour for someone to write the Tribunal judgment for them to read like newscasters. The story is either speculative or preemptive fiction”, his Tweet read.

