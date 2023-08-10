Shehu Sani Reacts As ECOWAS Orders Immediate Standby Force Against Niger Junta

Shehu Sani, a former senator for Kaduna Central has taken to his verified Twitter page to react as ECOWAS orders an immediate standby force against Niger junta.

It was reported today that The Economic Community of West African States has ordered its standby force to restore constitutional order in the Niger Republic.

It was gathered from the report that the President of ECOWAS, Omar Alieu Touray, made the declaration while reading the resolution of ECOWAS on the Niger coup at the ECOWAS Extraordinary meeting in Abuja.

While reacting to this report, the outspoken activist, Shehu Sani took to his microblogging, Twitter page, to air out his view.

According to the former lawmaker, he made it known in his statement by saying the ECOWAS communique is contradictory. He said they were opting for dialogue and setting up a standby force against Niger Republic.

However, Shehu Sani concluded his statement by saying their message is unambiguously clear to them that leaders of West Africa should not drag the continent into war because of the coup in Niger Republic.

In his tweet, Shehu Sani wrote in the screenshot below:

